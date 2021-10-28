$768.63 Million in Sales Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to announce $768.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $741.40 million to $789.50 million. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $119.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 543.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

Shares of NYSE AMC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.23. 23,426,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,500,688. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 296,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 66,822 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 26,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,745,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $818,000. 24.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

