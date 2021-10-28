$775.32 Million in Sales Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will announce sales of $775.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $794.96 million. Stantec posted sales of $687.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stantec.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.16 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STN shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares lowered Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the second quarter worth $205,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the second quarter worth $277,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the second quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

STN opened at $54.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47. Stantec has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.