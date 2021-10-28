9,036 Shares in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Beam Global by 14.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Global in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Beam Global by 13.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Beam Global by 49.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Beam Global in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BEEM stock opened at $27.69 on Thursday. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. The company has a market cap of $185.19 million and a PE ratio of -33.36.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 91.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

