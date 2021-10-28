960 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Engine NO. 1 LLC

Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 960 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.6% of Engine NO. 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Amundi bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $595,998,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $15.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,909.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,550. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,508.48 and a 52-week high of $2,973.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,799.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,554.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 target price (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,077.44.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

