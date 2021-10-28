$970,000.00 in Sales Expected for PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to report $970,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the lowest is $940,000.00. PolarityTE reported sales of $3.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year sales of $8.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $9.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.95 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PolarityTE.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 266.25% and a negative return on equity of 103.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PolarityTE by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,720,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in PolarityTE in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,884,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PolarityTE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,193,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PolarityTE by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 705,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in PolarityTE by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 836,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 281,949 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PolarityTE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,563. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.99. PolarityTE has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolarityTE (PTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.