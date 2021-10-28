A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. A. O. Smith updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.860-$2.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.86-2.90 EPS.

NYSE AOS traded up $5.59 on Thursday, hitting $69.84. The stock had a trading volume of 55,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,239. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $73.81.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,383 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.