A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $64.25, but opened at $67.98. A. O. Smith shares last traded at $72.49, with a volume of 14,296 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

About A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

