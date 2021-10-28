A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMKBY. Danske raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 17th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. DNB Markets cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $14.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.44.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.