Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.40.

AADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

AADI stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,477. Aadi Bioscience has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $86.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.65.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $2.32. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aadi Bioscience will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aadi Bioscience news, Director Caley Castelein acquired 259,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,773.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $7,605,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $4,552,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 457.2% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,651,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 2,175,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 33.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,584,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 642,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $2,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.