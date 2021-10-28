AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 5.69%.

OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.02. 7,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,516. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Friday, September 17th. Cheuvreux downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AB Electrolux (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.53.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

