AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.79%.

Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.16 price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB SKF (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.