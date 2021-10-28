AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,269,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,909 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of AbbVie worth $142,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its stake in AbbVie by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 31,077 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.70.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $108.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $191.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.59 and its 200-day moving average is $113.12. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

