Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Down 94.7% in October

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AABVF opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Aberdeen International has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International, Inc is an investment company and merchant bank, which focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It aims to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high-quality resources.

