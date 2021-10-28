Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Down 94.7% in October

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AABVF opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Aberdeen International has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.
Aberdeen International Company Profile
