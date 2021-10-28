Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of AGRPY opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23. Absa Group has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $1.0724 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

Absa Group Ltd. engages in the provision of diversified financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Business Bank (RBB); Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB); Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

