Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.38.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Shares of ADN traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.35. 5,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,280. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of C$14.33 and a 1 year high of C$21.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.93. The company has a market cap of C$306.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.63.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$18.41 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber will post 1.1100001 EPS for the current year.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.