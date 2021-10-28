Accel Entertainment (ACEL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Accel Entertainment has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $201.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.47 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, analysts expect Accel Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACEL stock opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.23. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $13.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $115,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $847,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,202 over the last three months. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 109.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 68.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 70.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8,995.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 63,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

