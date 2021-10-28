Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 606,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,126 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 0.9% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $178,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $357.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,950. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $332.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.27. The stock has a market cap of $225.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $212.45 and a 1-year high of $359.31.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.32.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $1,780,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,617 shares of company stock valued at $7,527,608 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

