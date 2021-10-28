accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $830.26

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 830.26 ($10.85) and traded as high as GBX 860 ($11.24). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 850 ($11.11), with a volume of 14,731 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,075 ($27.11).

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 830.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 710.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £367.26 million and a PE ratio of -37.39.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

