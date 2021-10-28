ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

ACCO Brands has a payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.30 on Thursday. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $793.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ACCO Brands stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,819 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of ACCO Brands worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.