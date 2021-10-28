Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.35

Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00), with a volume of 8918846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.36 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of £13.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Active Energy Group Company Profile (LON:AEG)

Active Energy Group PLC engages in the development and commercialization of biomass into renewable energy pellet products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through CoalSwitch and Wood Processing segments. It offers CoalSwitch, a biomass-based fuel that utilizes low-value forestry, and agricultural residues and energy crops; and PeatSwitch, a steam beneficiated and soil substrate product, which is made from waste fiber.

