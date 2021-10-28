Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOLF shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Acushnet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Acushnet by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLF traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,477. Acushnet has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $56.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

