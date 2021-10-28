adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 252.9% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ADDYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. HSBC raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $161.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. adidas has a 52-week low of $147.88 and a 52-week high of $199.44.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that adidas will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in adidas by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,868,000 after purchasing an additional 54,423 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 45.9% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

