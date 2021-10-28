Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $343.85 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will report $343.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $347.00 million and the lowest is $340.70 million. Advanced Energy Industries posted sales of $389.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

Shares of AEIS stock traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.24. 868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.37 and its 200-day moving average is $98.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,187,000 after buying an additional 32,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,241,000 after purchasing an additional 41,957 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,210,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.