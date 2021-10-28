Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives $104.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEIS. DA Davidson cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 32,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,241,000 after buying an additional 41,957 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,210,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $86.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.50. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

