Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.47.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $122.28 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $128.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $148.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,920 shares of company stock valued at $44,036,202 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,974,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

