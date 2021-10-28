Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMD. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.47.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD opened at $122.28 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $128.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,920 shares of company stock worth $44,036,202. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,761,646,000 after purchasing an additional 475,469 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,782,000 after purchasing an additional 108,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.