Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMD. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.47.
Shares of AMD opened at $122.28 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $128.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,920 shares of company stock worth $44,036,202. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,761,646,000 after purchasing an additional 475,469 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,782,000 after purchasing an additional 108,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
