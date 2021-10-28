Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at UBS Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AMD. Argus raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.47.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $122.28 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $128.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $148.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,920 shares of company stock valued at $44,036,202 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

