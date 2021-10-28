Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Sells $227,132.19 in Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 11,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $227,132.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew B. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of Aemetis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $120,355.84.

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. Aemetis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76. The company has a market cap of $567.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of -0.16.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMTX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the second quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 870.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

