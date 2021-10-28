Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

Aflac has raised its dividend payment by 28.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 39 consecutive years. Aflac has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Aflac to earn $5.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

AFL opened at $56.00 on Thursday. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

