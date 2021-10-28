Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,788,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,010. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.62. Aflac has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

