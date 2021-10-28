African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.75

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 15197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67.

Get African Gold Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,881,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,976,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in African Gold Acquisition by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.