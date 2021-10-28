AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.75-$9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.9-$11.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.35 billion.AGCO also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.750-$9.000 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.36.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $126.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31. AGCO has a one year low of $74.76 and a one year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGCO will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGCO stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of AGCO worth $57,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.