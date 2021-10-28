Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Announces Earnings Results

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEM stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.78. 113,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,200. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,472,959 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,968 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $89,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

