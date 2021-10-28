AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $8.09

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.09, but opened at $8.54. AiHuiShou International shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 793 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.70.

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $289.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the second quarter worth $209,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the third quarter worth $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the second quarter worth $313,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the second quarter worth $748,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the second quarter worth $822,000. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

