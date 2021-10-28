AIOZ Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $801,951.00 (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges. AIOZ Network has a total market cap of $37.90 million and $801,951.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AIOZ Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00050978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.00219234 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00100051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AIOZ Network Coin Profile

AIOZ is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,354,002 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

AIOZ Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIOZ Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AIOZ Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AIOZ Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AIOZ Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.