Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €132.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €132.50 ($155.88) price objective from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.45% from the stock’s previous close.

AIR has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €132.08 ($155.38).

Get Airbus alerts:

EPA:AIR opened at €110.00 ($129.41) on Thursday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €114.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €109.03.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.