Akropolis Market Cap Tops $110.99 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $110.99 million and $11.65 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00049795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.00206643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00098877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,364,292,849 coins. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

