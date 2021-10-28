Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AGI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 404,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,475. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $10.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alamos Gold stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,969,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Alamos Gold worth $15,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

AGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

