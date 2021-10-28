Alarm.com (ALRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Alarm.com to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. On average, analysts expect Alarm.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Shares of ALRM opened at $80.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.61. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.05.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $107,597.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,959 shares of company stock worth $4,119,276 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALRM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.