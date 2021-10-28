Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.38% of FirstService worth $28,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in FirstService by 2.6% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,271,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,211,000 after acquiring an additional 83,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in FirstService by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,806,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,596,000 after acquiring an additional 171,464 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in FirstService by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,728,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,470,000 after acquiring an additional 86,819 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in FirstService by 11.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,388,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,698,000 after acquiring an additional 146,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FirstService by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,344,000 after acquiring an additional 70,614 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstService stock opened at $198.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 77.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $126.13 and a 12 month high of $202.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

