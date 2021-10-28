Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $21.56 Million Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,396,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,001,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.27% of Kinross Gold worth $21,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 355.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,283 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 100.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 179,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 89,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 284,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 44.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $6.40 on Thursday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KGC. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.43.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

