Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Conagra Brands worth $14,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.