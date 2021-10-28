Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 20,971 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM opened at $167.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $501.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $95.24 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.