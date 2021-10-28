Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 164,900 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 864,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 164,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $13,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 120,566 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,340,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after buying an additional 124,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $178,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $26,062.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock worth $462,304 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.