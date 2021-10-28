Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 31,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 187,310 shares.The stock last traded at $29.00 and had previously closed at $28.27.

Several research firms have commented on ALBO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 1,468.41%. The business had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

