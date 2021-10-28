Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $27.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $631.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,901,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,739. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $686.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $636.02. The firm has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 71.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $417.36 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,186 shares of company stock worth $12,147,358. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.