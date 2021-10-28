Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Announces Earnings Results

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alkermes stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.93. 110,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,463. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Get Alkermes alerts:

In related news, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alkermes stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 866,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,610 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Alkermes worth $21,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.