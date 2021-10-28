Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Shares Up 13.5%

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shot up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.96. 13,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,355,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.80.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,723,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,129,000 after acquiring an additional 347,962 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,776,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,695,000 after acquiring an additional 788,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,574,000 after acquiring an additional 718,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,080,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,112,000 after acquiring an additional 517,941 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,531 shares during the period.
Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ATI)
Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.
