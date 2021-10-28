Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Shares Up 13.5%

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shot up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.96. 13,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,355,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.80.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,723,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,129,000 after acquiring an additional 347,962 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,776,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,695,000 after acquiring an additional 788,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,574,000 after acquiring an additional 718,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,080,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,112,000 after acquiring an additional 517,941 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,531 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

