Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $235.00 at Raymond James

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.18.

ALGT stock opened at $179.04 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $119.26 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 77.84 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $728,317 in the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,375,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,483,000 after buying an additional 186,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,993,000 after buying an additional 159,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,253,000 after buying an additional 156,614 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,412,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

