Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $235.00 at Raymond James

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.26% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.18.
ALGT stock opened at $179.04 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $119.26 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 77.84 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $728,317 in the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,375,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,483,000 after buying an additional 186,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,993,000 after buying an additional 159,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,253,000 after buying an additional 156,614 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,412,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.