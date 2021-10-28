Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CFO Patrick S. Shannon Sells 3,826 Shares

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $503,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ALLE opened at $127.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.00 and a 200-day moving average of $137.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.67 and a 52 week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cartenna Capital LP grew its stake in Allegion by 10.7% in the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 85,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after buying an additional 560,741 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

